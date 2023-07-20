Manchester United have now thrown their hat into the ring in the race to sign Federico Chiesa this summer, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, via The People's Person.

How many goals has Federico Chiesa scored for Juventus?

The 25-year-old has been with Juventus for the last three seasons, but after dealing with several injuries has fallen down the pecking order at the Italian club. When he initially arrived in Turin, he managed 30 Serie A outings with eight goals and eight assists. It meant that he hit a double-digit amount of goal contributions in that initial season - his joint-best ever rate for a league campaign.

However, he has since seen his gametime drop, with eleven and then just six Serie A starts in 2022/23. He still managed two goals and five assists for Juve this season, but a serious knee injury last year has seriously damaged his progress there.

He's previously proven though that he could be one of the best talents in Italy. The winger's nine assists in 2020/21 put him in the top ten in the rankings in that area and his 147 and 145 successful take-ons in consecutive campaigns from 2017 to 2019 put him in the top ten twice in that area to boot. It shows that the forward is not only able to pick out teammates with an exceptional passing range and vision but is also not afraid to take on opposition players - and often tends to win the battles against them too.

Are Manchester United signing Federico Chiesa?

With Chiesa now potentially available on a transfer this summer, it has led to plenty of interest in his services from England now too. Both Newcastle and Liverpool have been linked with the Italy international so far this summer, with both weighing up transfer moves for the 25-year-old.

Most recently, the Toon have appeared to be the frontrunners for his signature, with the Premier League side offering a proposal to the winger - and the player not averse to a move to the club. Liverpool though have also been in contact, with the Reds seemingly having spoken to the attacker's agents this summer over a potential switch to Anfield.

Now, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, via The People's Person, there is a fresh twist in the race to snap up the signature of Chiesa. That is because another English side has emerged in the race to sign the talent this summer - Manchester United. According to the report, the Red Devils are not desperate to add yet another winger to their ranks but they are indeed considering a bid and have now put him on their transfer radar as Juventus look to sell him on. The Turin side are desperate for funds and hope to get around £50m for the ace this window.

Whilst United are not in need of another winger - they do already have the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony, with Marcus Rashford also able to play there - Chiesa provides another creative and exciting option for the team.

Dubbed "one of the most exciting players around" by members of the media, He's proven he can compete at a high level with Juventus when he is able to get on the field and he has done likewise for his country - so if a deal is possible it could be worthwhile for the Red Devils this summer.