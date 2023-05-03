Manchester United are interested in signing AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori in the summer transfer window, according to a recent update.

How is Tomori faring at Milan?

The 25-year-old joined Milan on a permanent basis from Chelsea back in 2021, having struggled to earn regular first-team opportunities in west London. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength in Italy, proving to be a consistent performer at the heart of his team's defence.

This season, Tomori has started 27 Serie A matches, averaging 2.3 tackles and 2.1 interceptions per game in the competition, not to mention 1.9 and 3.0 in the Champions League respectively, helping the Rossoneri reach the semi-finals. He can arguably feel unlucky not to have forced his way into England's strongest starting lineup, too, although that chance may now arise, given Harry Maguire's struggles.

The Englishman's current Milan deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, but it could be that a bid big manages to prise him away from the Italian giants this summer.

Could Tomori join Man United this summer?

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], United are the only English club name-checked as "thinking" about signing Tomori this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also contenders to snap him up. A "super offer" of €50-60m (£43.9-52.7m) could be enough for Milan to accept an offer for him, so it depends on whether the Red Devils are willing to pay that amount for him.

Another key factor is if United sell one of their centre-backs at the end of the campaign, such as Maguire for example, with a move more likely if that were to happen.

Tomori could be a really shrewd signing by United, coming in at a brilliant time in his career and proving to be an upgrade on the likes of Maguire and Victor Lindelof, despite the Swede's recent improvement. He has been lauded for his "interesting qualities" by none other than Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini in the past, which says a huge amount about what a gifted centre-back he is.

He could initially come in as deputy to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, still earning plenty of playing time, before potentially usurping the former as he gets older, and struggles with injury. The likelihood is, a move to United could also boost Tomori's hopes of becoming an England regular, with Gareth Southgate perhaps lazily taking more notice of him if he is playing in England and at one of the world's biggest clubs.