Manchester United are open to the idea of selling midfielder Fred in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

Has Fred been a key man this season?

The Red Devils' season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, as they tasted defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. It was a spirited effort in the eventual 2-1 loss, but their rivals' extra quality shone through in the end.

Fred started proceedings against City, accompanying Casemiro in the middle of the park, but he has struggled to feature regularly throughout the campaign. He only started 12 of United's 38 Premier League games in 2022/23, having to make do with a squad role instead.

The £120,000-a-week midfielder's current deal expires next year, meaning that he would be allowed to leave on a free transfer at that point, should an extension not have been agreed. For that reason, it could be that United look to move him on before the start of next season, with a new update certainly suggesting as much.

Could United sell Fred this summer?

According to Football Insider, the Reds "will consider offers" for Fred once the summer transfer window opens, even though they are "in no rush to push him out of the club". In fact, the club are "likely to leave the final decision" with the player himself, should he decide that he wants a fresh challenge and more regular minutes.

The report states that "the club will be open to letting him go if they receive the right fee - but they are also happy to keep him as part of the squad for the 2023-24 campaign", having triggered a 12-month extension on the deal that was originally expiring this summer.

Fred leaving United this summer certainly wouldn't be a disaster, with the club now in a position where they need to be bringing in superior midfielders as squad options, in order to compete with City at the top of the Premier League. That being said, he is a safe pair of hands who has now racked up 213 appearances for the Reds, also being hailed as "extremely valuable" by Ralf Rangnick during his time at the club, and he has actually made more appearances this season than any other of his previous campaigns in Manchester.

Essentially, it feels like a win-win scenario for United, with the club either receiving a good fee for Fred if he does move on, or keeping hold of an experienced head who can do an effective job if he stays put, and it looks as if his future will be one to keep an eye on over the summer.