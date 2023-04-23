Manchester United are chasing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga for a summer transfer swoop, according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United are preparing for a fire sale in the summer, with the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred possibly set to leave, meaning that Erik ten Hag will need to bring in some new options in the centre of midfield.

Jude Bellingham has been targeted by the Red Devils for quite some time, and ESPN report they are still interested in the Borussia Dortmund youngster, while Frenkie de Jong could also be considered.

If Ten Hag wants to keep Marcel Sabitzer at Old Trafford, then he may now need to pay £35m, with Bayern Munich recently raising their asking price for the midfielder, amid interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from AS (via Sport Witness), United are also chasing Veiga, who is set to leave Celta Vigo this summer, with the La Liga side willing to accept bids of €40m (£36m).

The 20-year-old is being targeted by a whole host of clubs from across Europe, however the report claims he could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, as long as Real Madrid do not push hard for his signature.

Before any move is finalised, the Spaniard is tasked with finding new representatives, having recently left his agent, but the Red Devils will be firmly in the picture once that situation is sorted.

Should Man United sign Gabriel Veiga?

The starlet has enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season with Celta Vigo, having weighed in with nine goals and four assists in 27 La Liga appearances before their match last night, with the majority of them coming in a central midfield role.

Over the past year, the youngster has averaged 0.46 non-penalty goals per 90, which places him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers, while he is also in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons.

Although he is yet to prove himself over as long a timeframe as Bellingham, the Celta Vigo star has averaged more goals, assists and progressive passes per 90 than the Englishman in the past year, and at £40m he could be a fantastic alternative to a player valued at £130m.

Hailed as "amazing" by football scout Jacek Kulig, Veiga would be an excellent signing for Man United, and Ten Hag should undoubtedly green light a deal at the end of the season.