Manchester United fans have now been provided with a significant update on the Glazers' potential sale of the club by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Are the Glazers selling Man United?

In a recent report from The Daily Mail, it was detailed that Man United are set to be taken off the market by the Glazer family, as bidders have failed to reach their asking price of £10bn, casting doubt on whether there will be new ownership in the near future.

According to The Daily Mail's source, the plan is to put the club up for sale again in 2025, at which point the United owners will be hoping financial and "environmental" factors may attract more bidders.

Any negative fan reactions to the news are unlikely to deter the Glazer family from delaying the sale of the club, with Sheik Jassim of Qatar and Sir Jim Radcliffe set to miss out for the time being, should the source be believed.

However, not everyone is convinced the Glazers are willing to hold off, with Gary Neville recently taking to X to say:

"I don’t believe the Glazers not selling/doing anything story. They have to do something. They’ve run out of money and the financial situation is desperate.

"They need investment in. They’re also having a toxic impact on the club from the inside out. The negligence continues for now but I don’t think it can go on without some action on raising funds. Also who would come in as a minority alongside them with the damage it would do to their reputation."

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has also indicated the recent news may not be true, saying:

"Manchester United bidders remain interested in buying the club. Nothing has changed yet as far as they are aware. Source involved in the process says Glazers should take the money and go, they have two massive bids which value the club at far more than its share price has ever been and talk of United being worth £10 billion is totally unrealistic."

Will Man United be sold to a new owner soon?

Red Devils supporters recently staged a sit-in protest at Old Trafford after the 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest, as a result of the way the Glazers have been running the club in recent years, and there is evidently growing discontent among the fanbase.

However, the United owners have been stubborn enough to ignore their fans' protests before, with supporters breaking into Old Trafford ahead of a match against Liverpool over two years ago, so they do not seem overly phased by the opposition to their ownership.

The only thing that is likely to cause the current ownership to sell up is financial reasons, and with Neville claiming the "situation is desperate" in that regard, there could be light at the end of the tunnel for United fans.

However, supporters will be hoping the Glazers' departure comes sooner rather than later, so it is positive news that Solhekol has indicated the club remains on the market, despite contrary reports.