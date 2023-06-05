Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing highly-rated Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio in the summer transfer window.

Who is Goncalo Inacio?

At just 21, the Portuguese has already become a key man for one of the biggest clubs in his homeland, producing a string of hugely impressive performances at the heart of their defence.

Inacio started 26 games in the Primeira Liga in 2022/23, as well as six and five in the Champions League and Europa League respectively, enjoying a 90% pass completion rate in the former. He looks like a player of massive potential, possessing a level of maturity beyond his years, and Sporting will do well to keep hold of him this summer.

The youngster has been linked with a move to various club before the start of next season, with a move to the Premier League potentially on the cards. United are one of the club who are reportedly in the mix to snap him up, with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United also thought to be keen.

Could United make a move for Inacio?

According to Monday's edition of Portuguese newspaper O Jogo [via Man Utd News], United are "closely following" Inacio's situation, ahead of a potential summer move for the £17,000-a-week star. Sporting are aiming to make their player's release clause as high as €60m (£51.7m), as they look to ward off interest in one of their most prized assets, with Paris Saint-Germain also thought to be in the conversation.

Inacio could be such an exciting signing by United if they manage to pip others to his signature, coming in as a long-term acquisition with a high ceiling. Granted, he is a left-footed and left-sided central defender, like Lisandro Martinez, but the Reds could do with that level of competition in key areas moving forward.

The Sporting ace would be an upgrade on Harry Maguire, who looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, with the two-cap Portugal international being hailed as a "complete" centre-back by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Not only would Inacio be a great signing in his own right, but the fact that United had beaten the likes of Liverpool to his signature would also be a major signal of intent, further suggesting that they remain a huge pull for any player. Three assists in the league this season, as well as an average of 3.5 clearances per game in the Champions League this season, outline his quality both in and out of possession.