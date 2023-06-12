Manchester United are one of the sides vying to sign Goncalo Inacio, according to a report from O Jogo, via Sport Witness, who claim the player prefers the Red Devils to interest from elsewhere.

Who is Goncalo Inacio?

Despite Sporting's struggles this season - they have finished fourth, their lowest finish since the defender broke into the first-team - Inacio has remained a key figure in the side. He featured in 33 league outings for the club and managed one goal with three assists despite playing in their backline.

His stats this year have also highlighted his talents despite some of his club's failures in the Portugese Liga. When compared with other players in his position in the Men's 'Next 8' competitions (leagues that aren't the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, La Liga or Serie A), he ranks as one of the best defenders around.

His 9.04 progressive passes per 90 put him in the top one percent of centre-backs and his 1.90 progressive carries put him within the top three percent too. It shows that not only is he solid at the back - as his 1.71 interceptions and 1.48 tackles per 90 suggest - but he is adept at taking the ball himself and being more offensive, starting attacks and dragging his team forward.

It is these showings that have now led to interest from afar. As reported by O Jogo via Sport Witness, there are a few Premier League teams that have an interest in Inacio this summer and they are Newcastle and Man United. With a release clause of 45 million Euros (or £38m), a deal wouldn't break the bank for either club but Sporting remain eager to extend his deal and raise his clause.

It is then stated that he has bristled at the interest from the Magpies but has not had the same reaction when it comes to United, suggesting he is open to joining and even prefers an Old Trafford move.

Should Man United sign Inacio?

Those unfamiliar with the centre-back should know that he is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in his position. This is showcased by football talent scout Jacek Kulig calling him a "complete" centre-back for example and adding that he is "Alcochete's finest".

His stats, as previously stated, also back this up. He ranks as one of the best in his position amongst a multitude of leagues and players, with not only his offensive work standing out but his defensive output too. With 0.87 dribblers tackled per 90, it puts him within the 85th percentile in that stat and shows he is capable of tracking and stopping runners, and his 5.89 ball recoveries also ranks highly, putting him within the top 26%.

Inacio then is still only young but has already proven that he has a lot of raw talent - and he certainly has what it takes to step up to the bright lights of a club like United, having been praised for his elite psychological traits by his former coaches.