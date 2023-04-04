Manchester United could make a move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos instead of Harry Kane this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

How is Ramos performing this season?

The upcoming summer transfer window feels like a pivotal one at Old Trafford, with further reinforcements arguably essential in order to take the Red Devils to the next level. They have a strong squad currently with the side challenging for a Champions League slot, but an elite centre-forward arguably needs to come in before next season to turn them into title challengers.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the club earlier in the campaign and Wout Weghorst has hardly been prolific since joining on loan.

As a result, looks as though Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are primary targets in that area of the pitch, but they aren't seen as the only options to bring in at the end of the campaign.

Another individual who has been continually linked with a move to Old Trafford is Ramos, who is enjoying an excellent season for Benfica. The Portuguese has scored 17 goals in just 22 Primeira Liga appearances in 2022/23 to date, not to mention netting three times in the Champions League, too.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding United's pursuit of a new striker - one that suggests Ramos could end up making the move to the Premier League.

Could United sign Ramos this summer?

According to Football Insider, United are "plotting a summer deal" for Ramos should they end up failing to sign Kane from Tottenham, with the England captain's future still up in the air. "Red-hot" 21-year-old Ramos is "seen as a contingency option in case a deal for the England captain doesn’t materialise".

Meanwhile, the report also states that Ramos has a £105m release clause in his current Benfica deal that runs out in the summer of 2026, so the Red Devils could decide to trigger it should they believe he is worth that sum of money.

The seven-cap Portugal international is certainly a hugely exciting young prospect who already has four goals to his name for his country - a tally largely thanks to a memorable hat-trick against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup, when he came in and replaced Ronaldo in the starting lineup.

Ramos was hailed as "very impressive" at the tournament by Ian Wright and is someone who could be a fantastic addition to United's attack given his goalscoring exploits for Benfica.

Granted, he doesn't have the experience of Kane or even Osimhen currently, but Ramos could be seen as someone who can still be an immediate key man and potentially grow into a monstrous figure at Old Trafford as the years pass considering what he has already achieved at his age.