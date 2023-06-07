Manchester United will find it "very difficult" to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Kane is facing an uncertain future in north London, as he has just 12 months remaining on his contract, and interest in his signature is growing, from a number of top clubs across the continent.

Bayern Munich are reportedly hopeful the England captain could be persuaded to move to the Allianz Arena, while Real Madrid have also identified him as a target, and the Spanish side are currently in the process of preparing their first bid.

Man United have made the 29-year-old their top target for the upcoming window, however transfer insider Dean Jones reports Daniel Levy does not want to let him switch to Old Trafford at any price.

Romano also believes the Red Devils do not stand much chance of signing the forward this summer, recently telling GiveMeSport: "Manchester United are aware of how difficult it will be to sign Harry Kane. It will be really complicated because Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will fight to keep the player and will make life very difficult for Manchester United to sign Kane, so that's not going to be easy for them."

Will Kane join Man United?

At this stage, it appears as though the only way the Tottenham star will be able to move to another Premier League club is if he runs down his contract, meaning he might not be on the move until next summer.

However, considering a new striker is a priority for Man United in the upcoming window, Erik ten Hag will probably be unwilling to wait that long, which indicates it is very unlikely he makes a move to Old Trafford, unless Levy softens his stance.

If the Red Devils do end up missing out on the £200k-per-week forward, it will be very disappointing, given his fantastc scoring record in the English top flight, currently second only to Alan Shearer in the all-time charts, having scored 213 goals.

Hailed as "incredible" by Tottenham coach Ryan Mason, Kane could be the final piece of the jigsaw for Ten Hag, and the Man United boss will be disappointed that he will seemingly be unavailable until next summer.

However, United still have some exciting alternative options on their shortlist, including Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, who scored 27 goals in 47 games last season.