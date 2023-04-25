Manchester United are planning to bid for Harry Kane this summer, having now launched initial moves to sign the striker, according to a recent report from the Telegraph.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United legend Gary Neville recently claimed Erik ten Hag will need to strengthen a number of areas this summer, with a new goalkeeper, right-back, centre-back and striker all needed, and they are already looking at a number of different options.

The Red Devils have sent a scout to watch FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, indicating David De Gea could be replaced, while they are all in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who could cost between £40m - £50m.

In terms of centre-backs, Axel Disasi and Kim Min-jae could be targeted, while United are said to have made an approach for Rasmus Hojlund to bolster their attack, with Victor Osimhen also of interest.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Man United have now started work on signing Kane, having begun their due diligence on how to handle negotiations with Daniel Levy, the Tottenham Hotspur chairman.

The Red Devils plan to bid for Kane, who could cost Premier League sides as much as £100m, as there is now little chance of the striker signing a new contract to commit his future to Spurs this summer.

Bayern Munich are also in the race for the England captain, however United hold a key advantage as he would rather stay in England, in order to continue to chase Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record.

Should Man United sign Harry Kane?

If the 29-year-old decides he wants to leave Spurs this summer, Ten Hag should undoubtedly make him his priority summer signing, as he is capable of taking United to the next level.

With 207 Premier League goals to his name, the Englishman is well on course to break Shearer's record of 260, and he has been hailed as "world-class" by teammate Eric Dier.

United have taken massive strides this season, having already won the EFL Cup, while recently booking their place in the FA Cup final, but they are lacking in the striker department, with Anthony Martial scoring just four league goals this season, having struggled with injuries.

As such, a new forward will undoubtedly be required this summer, and there is no better option than Kane, given that he has already proven himself as a top Premier League striker over a number of seasons.