Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could now remain at Old Trafford this summer, if the club do not receive a suitable offer, with the player himself keen to stay, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Is Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United?

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GiveMeSport that Maguire will be leaving Man United this summer, despite the fact he has featured in some of the club's friendlies, saying:

"Harry Maguire is starting pre-season games and we are only a couple of weeks from the start of the season so as it stands, he genuinely is in the squad make-up for the start of the season. Will that remain the case? I doubt it.

"They are fielding enquiries and even if Maguire is still a United player at the start of the campaign, he won’t be there by the beginning of September."

However, journalist Alex Crook has received conflicting information, and he has recently suggested that Erik ten Hag is "content" for the defender to stay, having informed the player about his stance.

The manager believes the Englishman "has still got a job to do" at Old Trafford, meaning he could now be poised to remain with the Red Devils.

Read The Latest Manchester United Transfer News HERE

According to a report from Football Insider, the 30-year-old is believed to be keen to stay at Man United beyond this summer, and he is ready to fight for a place in the starting XI, which could make a deal difficult for any interested club.

West Ham United have already had a £20m bid rejected for the England international, with United unwilling to force him out of the club this summer, although they are willing to part ways with him for a suitable fee.

Ten Hag is keen to bolster his options in midfield, and the sale of the former Leicester City man, as well as Scott McTominay, would help facilitate new additions, but he is not putting the duo under any pressure to leave at the moment.

How much does Harry Maguire earn per week?

The centre-back is currently on a £190k-per-week deal, which means he is among the top ten earners at Old Trafford, and his sale would free up a significant amount of money on the wage bill.

It is clear to see why Ten Hag would be willing to keep hold of his former captain, given that he was hailed as "fantastic" by David de Gea back in February. However, he should definitely get rid of him if a suitable fee comes in.

The Sheffield-born defender made just 16 appearances in the Premier League last season, having fallen down the pecking order considerably, and when he was given the opportunity to play, he often failed to impress.

Quite rightly, United fans bemoaned the part the 6 foot 4 defender played in their Europa League exit at the hands of Sevilla, making an error leading to a goal in the second leg, in a match where he received a Sofascore rating of just 6.3.

Given that Maguire is an experienced England international, West Ham's offer of £20m is far too low, but Man United should let him leave for the right price this summer.