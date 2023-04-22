Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could green light the sale of Harry Maguire this summer, and he would be open to a move to the Serie A, according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Ten Hag could be set for a rebuilding job this summer, with The Guardian reporting Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and a plethora of other players could be allowed to leave Man United.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GiveMeSport that Sancho could be given some more time, as the manager still sees "potential" in the winger, while Maguire may also get one last chance to prove himself.

Owing to the Red Devils' lack of available centre-backs, journalist Dean Jones believes the defender could be handed a "lifeline" by proving himself over the coming weeks

However, if the 30-year-old is unable to kick on during the remainder of the campaign, Manchester Evening News report that Ten Hag could put him up for sale in the summer.

The player himself is said to be open to a move to the Serie A, having become the subject of interest for a number of Italian clubs, although they are all said to prefer a loan deal, given his £200k-per-week wages.

The same report also details that both Alex Telles and Brandon Williams are also set to be placed on the transfer list this summer, meaning there could be wholesale changes ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Should Man United let Harry Maguire leave?

The Englishman has impressed at times this season, with David De Gea hailing him as "fantastic" back in February, while he was also solid at the World Cup, averaging a 7.34 Sofascore match rating in Qatar, the third-highest of any England player.

That said, the 55-time England international has never managed to deliver consistently enough for Man United, having become more of a peripheral figure in the squad this season, making just 13 appearances in the Premier League.

Although he is not entirely culpable for United crashing out of the Europa League against Sevilla, the former Leicester City man made a sloppy error leading to the La Liga side's opening goal, which did his side no favours.

Maguire has had more than enough time to prove himself as a player worthy of captaining Manchester United, and he has been unable to deliver, so Ten Hag should undoubtedly sanction his departure this summer.