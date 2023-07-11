Manchester United have now joined the race for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, with Newcastle United and West Ham United also set to battle it out for his signature, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Who are Manchester United signing?

Man United are searching for a new winger, with it recently being reported they are still in the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, another player who is attracting the attention of numerous Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and Aston Villa interested.

With Jadon Sancho potentially set to be on the move this summer, as Borussia Dortmund have recently made it clear they want to re-sign the Englishman, Erik ten Hag may be tasked with bringing in a replacement, and Barnes is now emerging as an option.

Until very recently, the Leicester star appeared to be poised to move to Newcastle, with reports from last week indicating the Magpies had seen off the competition for his signature from elsewhere, but they could now have a new rival suitor.

That is according to a report from The Daily Mail, which details that Man United are one of the clubs that like the England international, with West Ham United also being named as an interested party.

The Foxes are demanding £40m to sanction the 25-year-old's departure, which is posing a problem for Newcastle, despite the player himself being keen on a move to St. James' Park.

Newcastle have already done the groundwork to complete the move, but they may have to offload some players before they get it over the line, with Allan Saint-Maximin being discussed as a potential departure, although there is no firm move in the pipeline. With the Magpies' pursuit of the winger stalling, the door could now be open for Man United to swoop in and hijack the deal.

How good is Harvey Barnes?

Lauded as an "unbelievable player" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the Englishman was one of the stand-out players for Leicester last season, scoring 13 goals in the Premier League, the highest number of any player in the squad.

The Leicester star's finishing has come on leaps and bounds over the past few years, with former manager Brendan Rodgers saying:

“Harvey I thought was incredible. His finish looked easy but it wasn’t. Both those boys are improving constantly,”

“When you’re a young player it’s about adjusting and adapting. His confidence and finishing is much better. He looks like he’s going to score in every game he plays. He’s a great learner and a big talent.”

Barnes has proven himself in the Premier League over a number of years now, having cemented himself as a key player for Leicester for the past four seasons, picking up 35 goals and 25 assists in a total of 146 top-flight appearances for the club.

However, Man United may be better off prioritising the signing of a new striker at this moment in time to relieve the goal-scoring burden on Marcus Rashford, with the Red Devils scoring just 58 Premier League goals last season, 11 fewer than any other top-four side.