Manchester United will try and reunite with Jack Butland this summer by swooping in from under the nose of Rangers, according to The Scottish Sun.

Will Man United sign Jack Butland?

The Red Devils snapped up the shot-stopper on a loan deal from Crystal Palace halfway through this season, with the club looking for cover in their goalkeeping department. They opted for the former Stoke City man and brought him to Old Trafford on a short-term basis.

During his stint with Erik ten Hag's side, he hasn't made a single appearance for the club in the Premier League. Now, with the campaign coming to a close, he will likely be available on a free transfer this summer, with his contract expiring at the end of June.

That has brought Butland to the attention of Rangers, who are keen to bring the former England international to Scotland. However, a deal to send the player to Glasgow might not be as straightforward anymore. A fresh report from The Scottish Sun suggests that Michael Beale's side will now face competition from United in a bid to sign him permanently this summer.

That's because Ten Hag has come to the conclusion that he would like to add Butland back into his squad as a permanent backup option to David de Gea and Dean Henderson, with the Red Devils ready to double the goalkeeper's salary.

Has Jack Butland played for Man United?

The former England international is an experienced goalkeeper at Premier League level, turning out 87 times in the top flight, although he's been out of the game and had a lack of minutes for quite some time now. His last game time came with Crystal Palace in the 2021/22 season and even then he could manage only 15 appearances in all competitions.

When you consider Butland's previous ability though, he could be a reliable backup option to have, with his former boss Gary Rowett - who was in charge of the player during his stint with Stoke - called the player "outstanding", whereas he has also been hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media.

Whilst he hasn't been able to prove that as of late, his previous stats showcase this. He has an average overall WhoScored rating of 6.66, which rose to a 6.90 during what was arguably his peak with Stoke. Whilst that rating tailed off at Palace - most recently he had an average score of 6.45 for them in the Premier League - winning one Player of the Match award during that time.

Whilst perhaps not a Premier League starter anymore, there is still the ability there from the player and if United did opt to bring him in as a backup, he could be a more than capable third-choice option for the club.