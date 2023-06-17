Manchester United have made a move to sign Manchester City midfielders Jack and Tyler Fletcher, the twin sons of former Red Devils hero Darren Fletcher.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils could be in for a busy summer ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, with Champions League football back at Old Trafford for the 2023/24 season.

A new midfielder and forward were thought to be high up on the wishlist, although it looks as if academy additions could be on the cards as well.

According to the reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic, United have launched a bid to sign the 16-year-old midfielders after impressing in City’s academy. He revealed that the Fletcher siblings are now on course to cross the Manchester divide ad join United after the club approached City last week to discuss a deal, adding that a transfer is expected to be completed for a substantial fee.

“Man Utd launch bid to sign 16yo midfielders Jack + Tyler Fletcher from Man City. Twin sons of MUFC technical director Darren Fletcher have come through MCFC academy & shone but are now set to cross the divide for a substantial fee.”

Ornstein also claims that the pair, who are regarded among the most promising Under-16 talents in the UK, will remain on schoolboy registrations and will be eligible to agree professional deals upon turning 17 in March 2024.

Who else do Man United want to sign this summer?

The Fletcher twins could well be future stars to breakthrough into the senior side, but in the meantime, first-team signings are also on the agenda over the coming months.

A top target appears to be Chelsea’s Mason Mount, with a £40m offer being rejected in recent days. As well as Mount, there has been plenty of speculation linking Napoli’s Kim min-jae with a move to Old Trafford.

Reports suggested that the South Korea international has decided to move to Manchester, although it is believed that Bayer Munich are now in the race for his services.

Of course, the club’s ongoing takeover saga is also set to be resolved, with Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe both waiting to find out if their bids have been successful, so it looks set to be a frantic few months, however, it appears as if moves for Jack and Tyler Fletcher are on course in what could prove to be a shrewd double deal down the line.