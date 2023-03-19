Manchester United recorded a tight 1-0 win over Real Betis in their Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday to set up a quarter-final tie against Sevilla.

Erik ten Hag finds his side still in with a slim chance of winning four trophies this term and with the games coming thick and fast, the Dutchman will need to rotate his squad well in order to maximise performances.

An FA Cup tie this afternoon against Fulham will present United with another tough challenge and the Dutchman might want to utilise a few players who came off the bench against Betis on Thursday, with Jadon Sancho someone who might well be unleashed.

Will Jadon Sancho start for Man United against Fulham?

He played the final 30 minutes against the La Liga side, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7/10 and showcasing his abilities by succeeding with two dribble attempts, making three key passes and taking 30 touches while chipping in with two tackles.

While the £73m man operated in a playmaking berth in that late cameo appearance, the loss of Alejandro Garnacho to injury - as well as Antony's recent bout of illness - could potentially see Sancho return on the flanks.

The Englishman has had a mixed campaign under Ten Hag, in truth. The 5 foot 11 dynamo started off well, scoring against Liverpool and Leicester City, however, he trained away from the first team between November and January as Ten Hag looked for him to regain his mental and physical fitness, and it appears to have worked.

Since returning to the first-team fold, the “dangerous” winger – as previously dubbed by writer Drake Hills – has scored twice and looks like he is returning to the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund.

This season, the 22-year-old ranks second in the United squad for key passes per game (1.6) and successful dribbles (1.2), even though he has played just 14 league matches, having been hailed as someone who can "make the difference" by his manager.

Ten Hag will be taking the cup tie seriously and given his side are playing less than 72 hours after their Betis victory, changes will be likely.

Sancho deserves to be given a chance, especially with his recent breakthrough back into the first-team fold and having been given some runouts as of late, he will be able to make a key impact from the first whistle and power the club to the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2020.