Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with the defender impressing Old Trafford scouts last season.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been productive so far this summer despite the ongoing takeover saga involving the Glazers in the background.

Big-money moves for midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana have been finalised, whereas centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund looks set to be the next to arrive.

United submitted a player-plus-cash offer last month, however, Atalanta have been holding out for a cash-only deal, with a package worth around €70m now agreed between the two clubs.

Hojlund has already agreed on a five-year deal in Manchester and is travelling on Tuesday to undergo a medical and finalise a transfer.

After the Denmark international, it appears as if another new midfielder could be on the cards for United and Ten Hag in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. The 26-year-old is into the final 12 months of his contract with the Serie A side, and reports have claimed that a £26m deal is close.

Should Hojlund and Amrabat complete deals for the fees mentioned, United’s summer spend would be pushing £200m, however, it may not be the end of the club’s business.

The Daily Mail shared a transfer round-up on Monday and looked at potential defensive additions at Old Trafford. They name-checked Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo as an option but said Branthwaite is a surprise name on the Old Trafford radar.

“Everton's left-sided centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who impressed scouts while on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season, is a surprise name that has been floated.”

Who is Jarrad Branthwaite?

Branthwaite is 21 years of age and is a left-footed centre-back who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €10m Transfermarkt valuation. He made the move to Everton back in 2020 from Carlisle United and has made 13 senior appearances for the Toffees, scoring once.

During his time on Merseyside, Branthwaite has been sent out on loan to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and was with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven last season, turning out on 36 occasions.

The defender has been hailed as a ‘terrific footballer’ by his former Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley, who believes he will go on to play for England.

“I told people he was a future England international. Not once from when I gave him his debut did I ever consider leaving him out again, because I felt his performances had been so strong.

“The truth is, I think he has got everything. He can pass the ball almost equally as good with both feet. He’s a terrific footballer.

“And If he continues to develop, then, without doubt, he can be an England player.”

The Red Devils could well be in the market for a new centre-back before the window closes, should someone like Harry Maguire leave amid interest from West Ham.

Branthwaite may not be viewed as an immediate starter at Old Trafford, but over time, he may go from strength to strength and eventually replace one of United’s senior defenders, and by the looks of things, a transfer could be one to keep an eye on.