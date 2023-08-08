Manchester United have "had contacts" over a move for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, but there has been no bid up to this point, as he can only be signed if Harry Maguire leaves the club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Which club is Harry Maguire joining?

A number of Premier League clubs have registered their interest in Maguire, with Everton now in talks over a season-long loan move for the England international, which would allow Man United to free up some space in the squad to bring in a younger player.

Football Insider also report that Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in signing the 30-year-old, while West Ham United have already had a bid knocked back, so there will be no shortage of suitors during the final month of the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has recently criticised his side for conceding a "stupid" goal in the friendly against Athletic Bilbao, which the Englishman was at fault for, but the United boss is not desperate to get rid of him this summer.

It has recently been reported that the centre-back could remain at Old Trafford next season, should the Red Devils not receive a suitable offer, and the player himself is believed to be keen to stay and fight for his place, meaning an exit may not be on the cards.

However, according to a new update from Romano on X, Man United will only be able to sign Todibo if Maguire leaves the club this summer, having recently "had contacts to be informed on the conditions" of a deal for the OGC Nice defender.

There has not been a bid or direct talks with Nice at this stage, with Maguire seemingly no closer to leaving the club, so the deal is not as close to completion as previously reported.

However, one potential boost for United is that Juventus exited the race for the Frenchman's signature last week.

How good is Jean-Clair Todibo?

Back in January, football talent scout Jacek Kulig raved about the Nice centre-back, suggesting that he could be a fantastic signing:

"Jean-Clair Todibo. Turned 23 last month. One of the most underrated CBs in Europe at the moment. Having a really good season despite Nice underachieving quite a lot. Superb build-up and defensive attributes. Complete package. A possible big bargain in the summer."

As highlighted by Kulig, the 6 foot 3 colossus is still young, but he has been putting in some very impressive performances for Nice, cementing himself as a key-first team player by making 70 Ligue 1 appearances over the past two seasons.

In the past year, the £21k-per-week defender ranks in the 92nd percentile for tackles per 90, when compared to his positional peers, and he has also showcased his ability in possession of the ball, ranking in the 95th percentile for successful take-ons.

Maguire's time as a United player needs bringing to an end, with the former Leicester City man making an error leading to a goal against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend, and Todibo could be a top-quality long-term replacement.