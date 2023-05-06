Manchester United have an advantage in the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

Is Todibo having a good season?

The Red Devils could require defensive additions once the summer transfer window arrives, should Harry Maguire move on, as seems to be widely expected. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will surely continue as Erik ten Hag's first-choice centre-back pairing, and if Victor Lindelof staying put, bringing in someone else to battle for minutes could make complete sense.

Todibo is one player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, having impressed for Nice, with the 23-year-old making 30 appearances in Ligue 1 and 3.2 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game. Liverpool and Newcastle United are also believed to be in the conversation, with a summer exit looking on the cards.

Is Todibo a target for Man United?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Johnson provided an update on the situation, saying United and their fellow Premier League clubs would have a financial advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Todibo:

"Jean-Clair Todibo is definitely a player attracting a lot of interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Let’s not forget, the Nice defender moved to Barcelona at a very young age, so he’s already got some experience of playing at the elite level, and he’s since moved away and developed his game, and he’s come on leaps and bounds since joining Nice. "Todibo is wanted inside and outside of France, he’s been of interest to PSG and I think he’s someone they’ll continue to look at, though he’d come with quite a hefty price tag. I think the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle, his admirers from the Premier League, would probably have an advantage there."

United signing Todibo could be a great piece of business, considering the young defender has been lauded as the "complete package" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, as well as "one of the most underrated CBs in Europe at the moment."

As mentioned, he could come in as a strong backup option to Varane and Martinez initially, but slowly push to become a regular, particularly if the former continues to struggle with injury problems.

The one-cap France Under-21 international must have good chance of eventually being capped at senior level and he could see United as the perfect place to further enhance his reputation, especially if they qualify for next season's Champions League.