Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has now provided a new update on whether he expects to sign Jonny Evans on a permanent deal this summer.

Who are Man United signing this summer?

Man United are still in the market for a new centre-back, and they have been in contact with Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, with Ten Hag recently promising the Frenchman he would be a regular starter at Old Trafford, in a bid to win the race for his signature.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has detailed that the 27-year-old wants to link up with the Red Devils this summer, but they are keeping their options open, having recently made contact over a deal for OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo.

United scouts have been sent to run the rule over the 23-year-old, but Pavard remains their "priority", and Ten Hag has recently claimed he is happy with the current options he has available.

In quotes relayed by Wales Online, the Dutchman expressed his contentment with Harry Maguire remaining at the club, after his move to West Ham United broke down, saying: "I am happy he is here, we need a good squad.

“We have four good centre-halves and including Luke Shaw we have five, and we need it because we are going to play 50-60 games this season. All the players are internationals so we have a lot of load to cover.

“I am happy Harry Maguire is here. He is going to have to fight for his position as does everyone in the squad."

Although he already has a number of centre-backs at his disposal, the 53-year-old has now confirmed that he is pursuing a permanent move for Evans, who signed a short-term contract in pre-season.

Ten Hag said: “In this moment, he is not (under contract) but we are talking. We will see. We are in talks and when we have news we will bring it.”

How old is Jonny Evans?

The former Leicester City defender is now 35-years-old, having had a distinguished career in the Premier League, making a total of 356 appearances in the competition, across spells with United, Sunderland, Leicester and West Bromwich Albion.

As such, the Northern Irishman will evidently not be a long-term addition to Ten Hag's squad, but his experience could be very useful in the dressing room, and he could be a decent option to have in the cup competitions.

United are set to have a busy fixture schedule this season, now they are back in the Champions League, so the 6 foot 2 defender could play in the early rounds of the EFL and FA Cup, if he is willing to accept a sporadic role in the squad.

At the end of July, journalist Matthew Law urged the Red Devils to re-sign the centre-back, saying: "Would take Jonny Evans back for the season in an absolute heartbeat. Easy decision. Brilliant centre-back, a leader and a winner."

Lauded as "outstanding" by members of the media, Evans clearly did enough to impress the Man United boss in pre-season, and he could be a shrewd addition to the squad, should he be brought in on a one-year deal on low wages.