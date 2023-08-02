Manchester United are reportedly close to signing defender Jonny Evans on a one-year deal following a successful pre-season spell.

Are Man United signing Jonny Evans?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have already brought in two players so far this summer in Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter Milan.

A third big-money signing in Atalanta centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund is all but complete, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the player has completed a medical and the first part of his media duties, with documents to be completed today.

Another player who was brought in over the summer was Evans, with Ten Hag saying he allowed the 35-year-old to initially come in and train while searching for a new club.

"I know him for a long time, so I know his place was here, in Manchester.

"He came to train with us, to work on his fitness, and when I said: yeah, not all the players are in - internationals are out, still having their break, so I thought it was a good idea to help each other out. Jonny can work on his fitness and he can help us out."

However, Evans then penned a short-term deal which allowed him to feature in friendlies against Lyon and Wrexham, and by the looks of things, a new deal appears to be close which would see him become a United player for the 2023/24 season.

The Belfast Telegraph shared an update regarding Man United and Evans on Tuesday evening. The report states that the Red Devils and Ten Hag have been impressed with the player who has exceeded expectations, and that he is set to sign a 12-month contract at Old Trafford.

They also shared comments from Steven Davis, who played alongside Evans for Northern Ireland, admitting he wouldn’t be surprised if the defender, who doesn't have a weak foot, earned himself a longer stay.

"Having played with him for so many years I know the quality he possesses and what he brings with his experience to a dressing room.

"I'm sure that was noticed quite early on having been away from the club for a few years. I wouldn't put it past him extending his stay there beyond pre-season. I think we were all surprised when Man United let him go because whenever you play with him and see the quality he has first hand, it is a player every one rates very highly."

Who else could Man United sign?

Evans, hailed as "intelligent" by Brendan Rodgers, could well provide more cover at centre-back for Ten Hag as the season goes on, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez seemingly the first-choice pairing ahead of the new season.

Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly could leave before the window closes, which could leave Evans and Victor Lindelof as potential experienced back-up options. However, Man United may not stop there when it comes to new signings, with another new midfielder thought to be on the cards.

Reports have claimed that Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is close to a £26m move to Old Trafford to reunite with Ten Hag, so that could be the next focus after deals for Hojlund and Evans, meaning it could be a busy month both on and off the pitch.