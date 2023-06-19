Manchester United are readying a £45m offer to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford this summer, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Pickford?

It looks set to be a busy few months off the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, with a potential takeover the hot topic of conversation.

A number of incomings and outgoings may also materialise, with Ten Hag seemingly after a new goalkeeper. That’s because David de Gea is on course to become a free agent next month, should he not sign a new Manchester United contract, whereas Dean Henderson is being linked with a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

If both players depart, United may be left with just Tom Heaton as their only senior option, with the 37-year-old’s contract expiring next year.

One target appears to be current England number one Pickford, who shares the same agency as Red Devils defender Luke Shaw.

According to The Daily Star, Man United are preparing a £45m transfer offer for Pickford. The report states that the £100k-per-week goalkeeper is Ten Hag’s top shot-stopper target and that Everton may have to look into a sale to balance their books.

Are there any other goalkeepers Man United have been linked with?

Pickford, once hailed as a "monster" by journalist Joe Crann, has plenty of Premier League and international experience, turning out 248 times in the top flight and winning 53 caps for the Three Lions, and he may not be the only England international to sign for United, with a bid already made for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

However, he isn’t the only option Man United have to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana another the Red Devils are eyeing. The Cameroon international previously worked under Ten Hag at Ajax, and recent reports have said that Man United are in pole position to sign Onana, valued at £50m after Chelsea pulled out of the race.

Another rumoured target is FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, who has a £64m release clause in his contract. Man United are reportedly willing to get a deal done, so it seems as if one of the three could be on their way to Manchester.

It will also be interesting to see if De Gea remains at Old Trafford for the 2023/24 season, and if he does, he may well have some real competition on his hands with either Pickford, Onana or Costa possibly rivalling him as first choice.