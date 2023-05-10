Manchester United have come the closest to matching the valuation for Jude Bellingham according to reports from Italy via Sport Witness, with the Red Devils offering up to 120 million Euros (£104m) for the player.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding Jude Bellingham and Man United?

The demand for the midfielder has been high this season, with several sides all circling around the player in a desperate bid to try and sign him. Man City and Real Madrid look to be in the driving seat currently, although the Premier League leaders have yet to submit a bid for the Borussia Dortmund man according to reports.

Liverpool were also seen as one of the leading pack in the race for his signature, only for the club to then pull out of a potential deal for Bellingham. That came down to a lack of funds, with the Reds identifying that they would rather spread their money amongst several players rather than just splashing it on one.

Man United are no strangers to being linked with the England international too, with the club reportedly prepared to offer the money to lure the midfielder to Old Trafford since March.

Now, a fresh report has revealed that the Red Devils have indeed put their money where their mouth is and launched a huge bid to sign Bellingham. According to the Italian media via Sport Witness, United have put an offer on the table worth £104m and whilst it is one of the biggest offers Dortmund have recieved, the player seemingly would prefer Real Madrid and the bid may prove to be fruitless.

Even with such a large offer then, the player would rather join up with the La Liga giants - meaning they could still miss out on signing the midfielder.

Should Man United up their offer for Jude Bellingham?

Any team would be lucky to add the Borussia Dortmund man to their ranks this summer, with the England international impressing on both the club and international stages. It's hard to believe he is just 19-years-old when you take a look at his Bundesliga record this campaign - seven goals and four assists in 29 appearances and all from the centre of the field.

He's been equally as outstanding for his country, with WhoScored giving him a 7.58 rating during England's World Cup campaign. That score ranked him within the top ten players of the entire tournament based on his match rating.

Even current and former professionals are quick to praise the player, with Pep Guardiola even stating that Bellingham is "special" in terms of his mentality and adding that his "whole package" is "really good."

The hype surrounding the youngster is real then - and if United do land the midfielder this summer, it would be a real coup.