Manchester United are now targeting Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who could be brought in alongside Andre Onana, according to reports from the Netherlands.

Which goalkeeper are Man United signing?

Man United goalkeeper David de Gea officially became a free agent on Friday following the expiration of his contract, and it is now looking increasingly likely that the Spaniard will not return to Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign.

As such, Erik ten Hag is tasked with bringing in a suitable replacement, and Onana is at the top of the list, as the manager retains a good relationship with the Inter shot-stopper from their time working together at Ajax.

The Cameroonian is viewed as a huge upgrade on De Gea due to his distribution and reading of the game, however, he will not come cheap, as it is believed it will take offers in excess of £50m for Inter to consider a sale this summer.

Not only is Onana emerging as a key target, but Dutch outlet 1908 reports the Red Devils hold a concrete interest in signing Bijllow, who could arrive at Old Trafford in addition to the Inter 'keeper (via Sport Witness).

The report explains that United are looking to replace De Gea, though Feyenoord are apparently not interested in allowing the £6k-per-week goalkeeper to leave and are pushing for him to sign a new contract.

Voetbal International reports the player himself would love to make the switch to Old Trafford, but at the moment, it appears as though Feyenoord will stand in his way.

Who is Justin Bijlow?

The Rotterdam-born goalkeeper has played for Feyenoord throughout his entire career, and he has impressed enough to be called up for The Netherlands on several occasions, amassing a total of eight caps for his national side.

Hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, the 25-year-old has recorded a very impressive average clean sheet percentage over the past year, placing in the 92nd percentile compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level.

Given his international experience and impressive performances at club level, it is unclear whether the Dutchman would be happy playing second fiddle to Onana, who would surely be first-choice if he costs over £50m.

If he is willing to accept a more limited role, Bijlow could be a fantastic addition to Ten Hag's squad, who could even be capable of pushing for a starting spot.