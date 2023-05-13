Manchester United have tabled a contract offer for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, having met with the player's representatives a few weeks ago, according to a recent report.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Erik ten Hag is planning a major overhaul of his squad this summer, with Harry Maguire's future up in the air, while Eric Bailly is also expected to leave on a permanent basis, meaning some new options may be required at centre-back this summer.

The Daily Mail report that Victor Lindelof's future is uncertain, meaning Man United have stepped up their pursuit of AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, while they are also keeping tabs on A.C Milan's Fikayo Tomori.

However, it appears as though Kim may be the Red Devils' main target, as it has recently been reported that a July 1st bid of €50m - €60m (£43m - £52m) is ready to go, with the defender's release clause set to become active on that date.

Not only are United planning to make a bid, but a recent report from Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness) has now detailed that they have actually met with the representatives of the Napoli star, submitting a "colossal" contract offer.

Agreeing personal terms is of key significance, as the South Korean's release clause dismisses any negotiation between clubs, and Man United have tried to get in there early to win the race for his signature.

Even though the 26-year-old is happy at Napoli, he is also interested in moving to the Premier League, and game time would not be a problem at Old Trafford, as the club are planning to get rid of Maguire.

Should Man United sign Kim Min-Jae?

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has heaped praise on the South Korea international, describing him as "the best centre-back in the world", while teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has lauded him as an "extraordinary defender."

The 6 foot 3 colossus has played a major part in Napoli's title-winning Serie A campaign, making 33 league appearances, and he has averaged a Sofascore match rating of 7.24, which is more than any Man United player other than Bruno Fernandes.

The Napoli star is dominant in the air, averaging 3.0 aerials won per 90 in the past year, while he is also better at cutting out opposition attacks than Maguire, given that he has averaged more interceptions per 90 than the Englishman during the same time period.

£52m is a bargain for a player with Kim's ability, and he would be a real upgrade at the back for Ten Hag.