Manchester United have tabled a "big" contract offer to Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to journalist Raimondo De Magistris.

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Man United?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Man United are the current front-runners to sign Kim this summer, however he also points out that his release clause is only available to activate in July, so it has now become a waiting game.

Romano claims that the Red Devils started work on the transfer back in October, and another recent update indicates they are willing to pay the defender's release clause, which is a minimum of €50m (£43m), however they may face late competition.

Newcastle United have "sent their scouts" to watch the South Korean on a number of occasions, indicating they could make a late attempt to hijack the move, however Romano also stresses that the Magpies' interest is not "concrete".

In a recent interview with Radio Gol (via Sport Witness), De Magistris has confirmed that Man United have taken a big step towards signing the 26-year-old, by tabling him an official contract offer.

The journalist said: “As far as the team is concerned, for Kim, we have to wait until July. Napoli would like to keep him, renew his contract, but the knife is on the player’s side. Manchester United offered him a big salary. Kim is inclined to accept it.”

Will Kim sign for Man United?

At the moment, all the signs indicate the South Korea international is on his way to Old Trafford this summer, and he could be a real upgrade on Harry Maguire, who has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

Crucially, the £54k-per-week Napoli star is far more composed with the ball at his feet, averaging a pass completion rate of 90.2% per 90 over the past year, placed in the 90th percentile compared to his positional peers, while Maguire ranks in the 52nd percentile.

Not only that, but the 6 foot 3 colossus has also averaged more tackles and interceptions than the Englishman, and his average Sofascore rating of 7.22 in the Serie A last season is superior to Maguire's average of 6.95 in the Premier League.

Lauded as "extraordinary" by Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kim could be a real bargain at just £43m, and it is fantastic news that he is "inclined" to agree a move to Old Trafford in the near future.