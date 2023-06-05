Manchester United are the current front-runners to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Have United been linked with Kim Min-jae?

The Red Devils look highly likely to bring in reinforcements at the heart of their defence over the next few months, as they look to close the gap on rivals Manchester City next season.

While Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane forged an excellent partnership throughout 2022/23, their absence through injury has exposed the lack of depth there, with Luke Shaw even being drafted into an auxiliary role because of a seeming lack of trust in Harry Maguire.

One player who has been continually linked with a move to Old Trafford is Kim, who looks like a primary transfer target and is seen as a future key man. The £33,000-a-week central defender is fresh off the back of a magnificent season for Napoli, proving to be a rock at the back as they won their first Serie A title since 1990.

Are Reds favourites to sign Kim Min-jae?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano claimed that United currently lead the way in the battle to snap up Kim in the summer transfer window:

"United know that they are ahead of the other clubs for Kim, because they started this process in October and November. So Man United remain interested in Kim. "It's very clear that the release clause is only available in July not in June, so at the moment the clubs can’t do anything to sign the player."

This is a really promising update regarding Kim's future, with the Napoli man arguably one of the best players in his position in Europe currently, certainly given the form he is in.

Fellow South Korean Park Ji-sung has described his compatriot as "outstanding", also saying that he is doing "extraordinary things" at the moment, and he is someone who could help elevate United to another level next season. Spalletti also called the defender "one of a kind" and a "monster" for his efforts over in Italy.

With Varane now 30 and arguably not quite the player he used to be, Kim could be considered the natural long-term partner for Martinez, with the better excelling alongside one another for many years to come. At 26, he is at a brilliant age for a centre-back - the same age that Virgil van Dijk was when he joined Liverpool, for example - with enough experience to come in as a vital player from the off, but also having time on his side.