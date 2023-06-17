Bayern Munich have hijacked Manchester United’s move for Napoli defender Kim min-jae, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Kim?

The Red Devils appear to be in the market for a new centre-back this summer and have made Kim their top target in defence.

The South Korea international has a release clause in his contract that can be activated next month, with previous reports claiming that United have agreed to pay the €60m clause and have also agreed on personal terms with the player. However, there seems to have been a twist in the transfer race, in what will come as a blow to Erik ten Hag and co.

Football Insider shared a story in the last 48 hours, claiming that the Red Devils are now worried they could lose out to Bayern in the race for Kim’s services.

The report adds that United made enquiries over a transfer but ‘Bayern have now hijacked the deal and are now moving to seal a quick agreement with Kim’.

Who else have Man United been linked with?

United appear to be on the search for a new centre-back as the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof appear to be up in the air. It was claimed earlier in the year that Ten Hag was willing to part ways with the pair this summer, which could leave United with just Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the only senior centre-back options.

Should Kim opt for a move to Germany over England, United would need to look elsewhere, and one player who has recently been linked with a move is Leeds United’s Robin Koch.

Loose talks have already taken place over a move for the German defender, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, so he could emerge as a real option if United can’t land Kim.

Even if they do somehow secure Kim’s services, another defender could be of use if Maguire and Lindelof departs, but with a new midfielder and striker also wanted at Old Trafford, it could be a busy few months, especially with the ongoing takeover saga still yet to be resolved.