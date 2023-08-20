Manchester United are still in the race for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, with a recent report from Spain now revealing he could be set to turn down a move to one of Europe's top clubs...

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG this summer?

After scoring against Toulouse on Saturday, Mbappe said "I am staying here", putting an end to the speculation about him leaving PSG this summer, however he does not want to remain at the Parc des Princes beyond this season.

The French club do not want to lose their star player on a free transfer next summer, with just one year remaining on his contract, but he has so far been unwilling to commit to an extension, potentially opening up the door for a move elsewhere.

Since the beginning of the summer transfer window, the France international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with PSG of the belief he has already agreed to sign for the Spanish club in 2024, but there may be another option on the table.

According to reports from Spain (via TEAMtalk), the 24-year-old could move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, after continuing with PSG in the meantime, with the player and his mother seriously weighing up his future in France.

The former AS Monaco man is well aware he can continue to make a lot of money if he stays with the French club, but he could also pack his bags to join Man United, and become the club's new "franchise star" as they try to dethrone Manchester City.

Those are the two options on the table for the forward at the moment, as he feels let down by Real Madrid not coming forward with a strong enough proposal to sign him, despite president Florentino Perez's long-term goal of taking him to the Bernabeu.

Read The Latest Man United Transfer News HERE

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored?

Despite still being relatively young, the Paris-born striker has already racked up an incredible number of goals for both club and country, netting a total of 240 goals across 321 games for PSG and AS Monaco.

The former AS Monaco man has also been prolific for his national side, netting 40 goals in 70 appearances for France, leading them to their triumph in the 2018 World Cup, while also playing a big part in them reaching the 2022 final.

Lauded as "world-class" by former teammate Neymar, the France captain would evidently be a good signing for any top European club, but they will need to be willing to fork out an astronomical amount on wages.

Mbappe is currently tied down to a £1.2m-per-week contract at the Parc des Princes, which is nearly quadruple the amount of any player in the Man United squad, so it does not seem likely he will be on his way to Old Trafford in January.

Having been reintegrated into the first team, the France star is seemingly happy to stay at PSG for the time being, before completing his dream move to Real Madrid next summer.