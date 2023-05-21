Manchester United are eyeing up a summer move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, but they will have to do battle for his signature with Chelsea, according to a report from Football Insider.

Who will sign Lautaro Martinez?

There are a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Martinez this summer, with reports from Italy (via Sport Witness) detailing that Arsenal "could do everything" to win the race for the Inter forward.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, with The Daily Mail reporting that he is the Blues' most likely centre-forward target, although like Man United, they could also look at signing Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Erik Ten Hag is clearly a big fan of the Argentine, given that he is said to have identified him as a top target, with Man United preparing a transfer "proposal" of €70m (£60m), however a new update indicates that figure would not be high enough.

According to a report from Football Insider, Inter are set to demand a few of £69.5m for the striker this summer, given that he is currently contracted until 2026, meaning that there is no pressing need to sell him anytime soon.

Man United are still eyeing up a move for the Argentine, but they are set to face competition from Chelsea, with manager-elect Mauricio Pochettino believed to be a massive fan.

Given that they lack an out-and-out number nine, bringing in a new striker is a priority for the Red Devils this summer, and while their main focus is Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Martinez may also be considered.

Should Man United sign Martinez?

Considering United were reportedly willing to spend £60m on the 48-time Argentina international, the news that Inter will ask for £69.5m should not be too much of an issue, and there is plenty of evidence he would be worth the money.

Hailed as "absolutely incredible" by members of the media, the former Racing Club man has been vital for Inter this season, recording an average WhoScored match rating of 7.19 in Serie A, the highest figure in the squad.

With 20 league goals to his name, the £184k-per-week star is the second-highest scorer in the Italian top flight, and he has also played a key role en-route to the Champions League final, picking up three assists and three goals, including one in the second leg of the semi-final.

Although £69.5m is still a huge amount of money, Martinez could be a viable lower-cost alternative to Kane and Osimhen, both of whom are expected to cost at least £100m this summer.