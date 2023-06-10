Manchester United have registered their interest in signing Inter forward Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to a report from 90min.

Which striker will Man United sign?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that it will be "very difficult" for Man United to sign Harry Kane this summer, so Erik ten Hag may have to move on to other targets, including Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The Red Devils have been told they will need to cough up €90m (£77.5m) for the Serbian, which is similar to the price they will be expected to pay for Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, who could be available for a fee of around £70m.

It has been claimed that "concrete talks" have been held with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, while United have also scouted Gent striker Gift Orban after an impressive season in the Belgian Pro League.

According to a report from 90min, Man United have now registered their interest in signing Martinez, who is expected to leave Inter this summer, regardless of the result in tonight's Champions League final against Manchester City.

The Argentinian's representatives have spoken to a number of clubs to inform them their client is ready for a new challenge this summer, which may include Manchester United.

However, there will be competition for the 25-year-old's signature, as Real Madrid and Chelsea have also registered their interest.

If the Red Devils miss out on the Inter star, they could also look at signing Napoli's Victor Osimhen, although the Nigerian could be well over €100m (£85m).

Should Man United sign Lautaro Martinez?

Erik ten Hag has identified a number of striker targets for the summer, including three from the Serie A, and there are some indications that Osimhen could be the best choice, considering he finished top of the goalscoring charts in Italy.

However, the Inter marksman was not far behind him, netting 21 league goals, while he is also better at bringing his teammates into the play, averaging 0.23 assists per 90 over the course of the past year, nearly double the amount averaged by the Napoli star.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by members of the media, Martinez has proven himself over a number of seasons in the Serie A, netting a total of 21 goals last term, while he amassed 27 goal contributions in the 2020/21 campaign.

The £183k-per-week forward has played a crucial role for Inter en route to the Champions League final this season, notching the only goal in the second leg of the semi-final to secure Inter's passage.

As such, he could be a fantastic signing for United ahead of their return to Europe's elite competition next season.