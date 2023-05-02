Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez during the summer transfer window and his club are open to a sale, according to a fresh report.

Is Martinez going to leave Inter?

The £184,000-a-week attacker has been a key player for Inter throughout this season, helping them reach the Champions League semi-finals. He has scored 17 times in Serie A in 2022/23, as well as netting twice in Europe, also chipping in with six assists for good measure.

It isn't only at club level that Martinez has shone, however, with the 25-year-old part of Argentina's triumphant World Cup-winning squad in Qatar, admittedly not scoring in the competition but still doing his bit for the cause by burying a penalty in the shootout victory over France.

While the striker's current Inter deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, it looks as though they could cash in on him this summer, with plenty of interest likely to come his way across Europe. With United badly in need of an elite centre forward before the start of next season, the Argentine could certainly be a strong option to bring in.

Could Martinez be off to Man United?

According to Football Insider, Inter are indeed "willing to sell" Martinez to United in the summer, and they look to "raise funds" for new signings. The Red Devils are viewing him as a primary transfer target if they can't acquire the signature of Harry Kane, with the Tottenham legend's future still up in the air.

Martinez would reportedly be available for £70m if United do want to snap him up, and "clubs around Europe have been alerted to the possibility of signing him". Erik ten Hag apparently sees the South American as a "perfect" fit for his high-intensity system.

The Inter attacker could be a really exciting option for United if they can't get Kane - the Englishman should still be viewed as the No.1 option to bolster Ten Hag's team - having proved himself in one of Europe's top league for an extended period of time.

Martinez's record of 95 goals in 228 appearances for Inter is an outstanding return - a tally of 32 assists also shows that he can be a provider, too - and has also been described as "unstoppable" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past. At 25, United could get him just as his peak years get underway, which is actually an argument for picking him over Kane, who turns 30 over the summer.