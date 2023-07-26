Highlights

Manchester United transfer target Leon Goretzka would prefer to stay put at Bayern Munich beyond the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

How much does Leon Goretzka earn?

The midfielder, who currently earns £231,000 per week at Bayern, has enjoyed an excellent career to date, becoming a key player for both the Bundesliga giants and Germany.

Goretzka, who has been called a "goal threat", has been a hugely effective box-to-box player for a number of years now, racking up 179 appearances for Bayern, and scoring 34 goals and registering 35 assists in that time. There is also an impressive tally of five Bundesliga titles and one Champions League crown to show for his efforts, summing up the success he has enjoyed since arriving from Schalke back in 2018.

At international level, the 28-year-old now has 53 caps to his name, more than holding his own alongside likes of Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich.

Goretzka's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, but he has been linked with a move away from Bayern, with United emerging as potential suitors for him.

Could Man Utd sign Leon Goretzka?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs provided a key update on Goretzka's future, admitting that remaining at Bayern would be his preferred option:

"Goretzka has been looked at by several clubs. But when those clubs have explored the possibility of a deal, they get some hope on the Bayern side that a negotiation or conversation could happen, but they get less hope on the player's side because he is still intimating that he wants to stay."

Goretzka has been a top-level player for a long time now, and he is someone who could add so much to United's midfield, combing defensive intelligence, physicality and an eye for goal in the final third.

He could be a lovely foil for Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, coming in as an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay, and a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen, although it looks as though a move is looking out of the question.

There would be a risk element in the Reds signing the Germany international, however, with his recent injury history a long way from being perfect, which would be a plus point if United missed out on him.

Ultimately, the positives outweigh the negatives with regard to United's pursuits of Goretzka, though - former Reds manager Ralf Rangnick once called him "the best box-to-box player in the world "- so it would be preferable to see a move materialise. If it doesn't, it would be no disaster and alternative options should be looked at instead.

Whatever happens, it is vital that at least one new midfielder arrives at Old Trafford between now and the beginning of the 2023/24 season, with more quality and depth required there if United are to become genuine Premier League title challengers in the coming campaign.

Fiorentina and Morocco hero Sofyan Amrabat looks increasingly likely to make the switch to United, which could be an exciting piece of business, but Goretzka would still be a better option, should his current mindset change.