Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will "100%" sign a new deal at the club, according to an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How is Shaw playing this season?

The Red Devils are enjoying an excellent season to date, clinching EFL Cup glory already and also having a chance of winning the Europa League and FA Cup. Meanwhile, a top-four finish in the Premier League looks likely, in a year that has seen big strides made on the pitch.

Numerous United players have shone throughout the campaign, with Marcus Rashford the standout performer, and Shaw has been a model of consistency at left-back. The 27-year-old has been an influential presence in both and attacking and defensive sense, making 22 league appearances and averaging both 1.7 tackles and 1.2 key passes per game in the competition.

The Englishman has now established himself as arguably one of Europe's best left-backs, and with his current United deal expiring next year, it is important that the club ties down his future. That certainly looks set to be the case, with an exciting new update suggesting as much.

Is Shaw set to extend his stay?

Taking to Twitter, Romano relayed Erik ten Hag's quotes regarding Shaw, before providing his own update over a new contract being signed:

"Ten Hag: 'If Luke Shaw signed new deal, I don't know — I haven't heard, as John Murtough didn't inform me until now. I have to wait for that. If it's true, I’m pleased. We want to keep Luke because he's a really important player for our team'. "New deal, 100% agreed."

This is clearly great news from a United perspective, with Shaw someone performing at the peak of his powers, and an undoubted a key starter for Ten Hag's side. The 29-cap England international's manager has called him "a great player and a great personality for the dressing-room", and at 27, a new long-term deal will run out when he is still potentially in his best years.

It is heartwarming to see Shaw reach such a high level, having suffered a terrible broken leg early in his United career and not always managed to consistently become an important player down the years. He is now fully reaching his potential, though, and there is no reason why he can't find another gear, too, especially if more key signings are made during what is hopefully a fruitful summer transfer window at Old Trafford.