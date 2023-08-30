Manchester United are edging closer to securing a much-needed arrival at left-back amid their injury crisis in the position, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils look set for a fairly busy end to the transfer window that could involve multiple incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford before the close of play in the market. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update regarding Manchester United's goalkeeper situation, as he stated on X:

"Crystal Palace are expected to unveil Dean Henderson as new signing today after medical completed. Manchester United to receive £15m plus £5m add-ons. Altay Bayindir, in Manchester set to sign and become his replacement."

Sky Sports News report that 'initial contact' has been established between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur regarding Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is free to leave north London if a suitable for his services comes along before the end of the window.

Journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Scott McTominay is a serious target for Bayern Munich as they look to find someone to occupy the 'holding six' position and his agents are in contact with the German giants to discuss a potential switch to the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Turkish outlet Sabah Sport detail that Mason Greenwood could be offered a chance to move to Besiktas and is on a shortlist of targets at the Istanbul-based outfit.

As per 90min, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is sidelined due to a muscle injury that could keep him out of action for up to six weeks at Old Trafford. Tyrell Malacia is also out injured, which has prompted the Red Devils to explore options in the transfer market to help bolster their depth in the left-back area due to a dearth of options available at Ten Hag's disposal.

Are Manchester United signing Marc Cucurella?

Italian transfer guru Romano has revealed that Manchester United's preferred left-back target is Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and detailed that progress has been made on advances to bring him to Old Trafford, stating on X that there is an "agreement in principle" on personal terms.

"Understand Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Cucurella on personal terms. Green light arrived on player side. Man United won’t negotiate for any other left back now — as they want to get Cucurella deal done with Chelsea ASAP."

Cucurella moved to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth over £60 million last summer and has made 33 appearances in total for the Blues, registering two assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

The Daily Mail claim that Manchester United have submitted a £2.5 million loan bid for the defender; however, Chelsea seek to recoup around £5 million before sanctioning his exit on a temporary basis.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

Labelled a "sensational player" by journalist Josh Bunting, £175k-a-week earner Cucurella managed to demonstrate his defensive nous last term despite enduring a frustrating campaign in west London, winning around 2.8 tackles and making 1.5 clearances per Premier League fixture, as per WhoScored.

By the looks of things, Cucurella could soon be on his way to Old Trafford, and a move to Manchester United may be the perfect shot at redemption for the Spain international, wo as fallen out of favour so far this season at Stamford Bridge.