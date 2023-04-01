On-loan Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is reportedly "highly likely" to leave Bayern Munich and wants to join the Red Devils permanently.

How has Sabitzer done for Man Utd?

The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford on a temporary basis back in January, having found it difficult to become a regular for Bayern, making only seven starts in the Bundesliga. He has done well in his short time at United to date, however, proving to be an effective performer, not to mention scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

With Casemiro suspended for a chunk of Premier League games, Sabitzer has filled in impressively, putting his experience to good use and averaging 1.8 tackles and 1.6 clearances per game in the competition. It remains up in the air whether he will seal a permanent move to United at the end of the season, however, as Erik ten Hag weighs up his options.

The Austrian certainly seems keen on the idea of staying put, according to recent report, and it is hard to see him having much of a future at Bayern, even though new manager Thomas Tuchel could potentially rate him more highly than Julian Nagelsmann.

Now, a new report has emerged - one that further clears up Sabitzer's current situation.

Is a permanent move on the cards?

According to Sport 1 journalist Kerry Hau [via Sport Witness], there are "growing signs" that the midfielder will depart Bayern for good once the summer window arrives. He "does not want" to return to the Bundesliga giants and instead "hopes" to join United on a permanent basis and is "very comfortable" there. It is also claimed that "all signs points to farewell" and that an exit is "highly likely".

The Red Devils don't have an option to sign him in his contract at Old Trafford, but he will hope that his performances have done enough to impress Ten Hag.

This is a tricky one for United, with Sabitzer a top-class player with a wealth of experience, having racked up 69 caps for Austria and scoring 14 goals for good measure. He does turn 30 later this year, however, so offering him a potentially long-term deal would be a risk, especially as both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are 31 years of age.

Ten Hag could be wiser to look at a younger alternative to the Bayern man, although the idea of him signing permanently is still no bad thing - Diogo Dalot has hailed him as a "machine" - especially if it was a shorter-term deal that only takes him into his early 30s.