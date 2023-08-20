Manchester United have now come forward to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, but he has allegedly agreed personal terms with another club, according to a report from France.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United are still searching for a new central midfielder, despite having already added Mason Mount to their ranks this summer, and they are still firmly in the race for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, who they seemingly stand a good chance of signing.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs has now suggested Amrabat would be keen on a move to Old Trafford, saying:

“On the Amrabat side, I think the personal terms and the player desire have all been simpler, which is great for Manchester United's point of view because it means they can control the transfer’s timeline.”

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that United are "hot on" the Fiorentina midfielder, but they could still face competition for his signature from Liverpool, who are said to have done their "due diligence on the player side."

As such, it is important the Red Devils have some alternative options in mind, and according to the print edition of L'Equipe (via PSG Talk), they have come forward for Verratti in recent days, with a move to Old Trafford still a possibility, but there's a problem.

The Italian is said to have already agreed personal terms on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, who are now negotiating with PSG to finalise the deal in the coming days, so Man United may have to move swiftly if they are to hijack the deal.

Not only will United have to fend off interest from Al-Ahli, but there is also interest from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, so there is likely to be stiff competition for the 30-year-old's signature.

What team did Marco Verratti play for before PSG?

The Italy international, on £238,000-a-week, has made a name for himself in Ligue 1, but he first made his breakthrough with Italian side Pescara, making 31 appearances in the 2011-12 Serie B season before completing his move to the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on the maestro in the past, saying:

“I’m in love with him. He is exceptional. Even under pressure, he manages to find those passes that allow the midfield to be free.

“He’s not a player for long passes but you can always count on him to build the game. We managed to control him better in the second half but in the first half he was really exceptional.”

Although the former Pescara man does not offer much in the way of attacking contributions, failing to score a goal last season, he makes up for it with his exceptional passing ability, and his defensive output, ranking in the 94th percentile for tackles per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The midfielder could be a great signing for Man United, but they will have to move swiftly, given that he is closing in on a move to Al-Ahli, so it could be one to watch.