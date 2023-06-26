Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is "really close" to signing a new contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Which Man United players are leaving?

Erik ten Hag is planning a revamp of his squad this summer, with six players set to leave, including club captain Harry Maguire, as well as Donny Van de Beek, who are both searching for more game time after only playing limited roles last season.

David De Gea's future hangs in the balance, with the goalkeeper's contract set to expire at the end of the month, amid Man United running the rule over a number of potential replacements, including Diogo Costa, David Raya and Andre Onana.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Rashford is set to replace De Gea as the club's top earner, with a £375k-per-week contract on the table, and Romano has now provided an update on the progress that has been made.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the transfer expert said: "It's really, really close to being signed. Everything is verbally almost agreed. It's about the final points, but Rashford has decided to stay. This is also thanks to Erik ten Hag."

Is Marcus Rashford staying at Man United?

All the signs indicate the England international is set to commit his long-term future to Man United, and while it is a bold decision to make him the club's top earner, it is still exciting news that he is set to remain at Old Trafford for his peak years.

Hailed as "incredible" by Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old bounced back from a subpar 2021-22 campaign by recording 30 goals in all competitions last season, while also amassing nine assists, by far the highest combined total of any player in the squad.

Considering his age, the United academy graduate is only likely to get better in the coming years, and the aim should now be to bring in some additional attacking options, in order to bolster the frontline even further.

Given the number of top strikers the Red Devils have been linked with in recent weeks, Rashford may continue to predominantly feature at left-wing, as he did last season.

A meeting is pencilled in with the entourage of Victor Osimhen, who could be set to depart Napoli this summer, while Harry Kane reportedly wants to move to Old Trafford, although it may be a difficult transfer to orchestrate, given Daniel Levy's unwillingness to sell.