Manchester United's talks with Marcus Rashford over a new-and-improved contract are still "ongoing", according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Has Rashford ever played better?

The 25-year-old is enjoying a season to treasure currently, standing out as not only United's star man, but also one of the best players in the Premier League in 2022/23. After a solid but unspectacular start to the campaign, he has come alive ever since the 2022 World Cup, scoring 27 goals in all competitions and also netting three times for England in Qatar.

Rashford's contract is slowly continuing to wind down, however - it expires at the end of next season - and no agreement has been reached over an extension. It is clearly something that United are desperate to sort, although the player himself is holding out for an improved offer, having become such an indispensable figure of late.

It does seem likely that he will end up extending his stay at Old Trafford, especially given his lifelong affiliation with the club, although a new deal needs to be sooner rather than later.

Will Rashford sign new United deal?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided an update on the situation, claiming that tying down Rashford's future is one of United's biggest "priorities":

"Ten Hag on Rashford contract talks: 'It's an internal process. We are focused on winning games, of course also planning for the future so in the back we're working on that'. "Talks are ongoing, not at final stages or advanced yet. But it’s one of #MUFC priorities."

It is simply imperative that Rashford is handed a whopping new deal in the coming weeks and months, with the 51-cap England international someone who can grow into a genuine club legend over time. Despite still only being 25, he has already scored 120 goals and registered 66 assists in 347 appearances for the club and he still has so many years ahead of him to improve further.

Should United snap up a world-class striker such as Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen this summer, Rashford could become an even greater force, linking with them to devastating effect and using their quality to find more space in behind. Wout Weghorst is doing an adequate job currently, but defenders aren't fearful of him and therefore don't pay too much attention to him, which wouldn't be the case with Kane or Osimhen.

It would be a huge shock if Rashford didn't sign a new deal at this point, and if and when the news of an extension is announced, it could feel as significant as any new signing this summer.