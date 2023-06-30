Mark Goldbridge has been reacting to Manchester United’s reported contract with Mason Mount.

How much will Mason Mount earn at Man United?

The Red Devils are on course to sign the midfielder from Chelsea in a package worth £60m after an agreement was reached on Thursday. It comes after Man United saw £40m and £50m bids rejected by the Blues earlier in the month.

The Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law stated that Mount will sign an initial five-year deal at Old Trafford that includes the option of a further 12 months. The England international will pick up a £250,000-a-week salary with the ability for it to increase to £300,000-a-week with bonuses.

Over the five years then on his basic salary without any bonuses, Mount is on course to earn £65m in Manchester, and it doesn’t look as if Goldbridge is too impressed. Taking took to Twitter, The United Stand presenter said the club never learns when it comes to negotiations over salaries.

“£250k a week rising to £300k for Mount! If that's true.... can't wait to get rid of these negotiators. We never learn.”

Who are Man United’s biggest earners?

Mount’s current Chelsea contract is worth £80,000-a-week, so he is in line to treble his salary with a move to Old Trafford. He also looks set to become one of United’s top earners, earning more money than the likes of Antony, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

However, it does look as if one of the club’s new ‘Ronaldo rule’ has been thrown out the window in order to secure Mount’s services. Reports at the beginning of the year suggested that Erik ten Hag was to introduce a first-team salary cap to a maximum of £200,000-a-week looking to avoid a culture of dressing room jealousy, something which David de Gea appears to have been impacted by with his current contract set to expire in a matter of hours.

Therefore, this could be one of the reasons why Goldbridge doesn’t seem to be too impressed with the finer details of a move for Mount. On the pitch, though, Goldbridge appears to be on board with the transfer, saying that Mount is a “diamond” who Ten Hag could polish at Old Trafford, turning the doubters around “quickly”.

He did want to see a more defensive-minded midfielder arrive as well, but by the looks of it, the club’s focus after signing Mount will soon be on a striker, centre-back and goalkeeper.