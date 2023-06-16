Presenter Mark Goldbridge has been reacting to rumours linking Manchester United with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Onana?

The Red Devils look like they could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with the futures of both David de Gea and Dean Henderson both up in the air.

De Gea is out of contract in a matter of weeks and is yet to pen an extension despite reports saying late last month that a new contract has been agreed upon. Meanwhile, Henderson is being linked with a permanent move to Nottingham Forest after spending last season out on loan at the City Ground.

Therefore, Erik ten Hag could be left short of options in goal, but it looks as if the club are looking at possible additions, including Onana.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are competing with Chelsea over a deal for Onana, with Porto’s Diogo Costa another target at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have registered an interest in Onana, and Inter Milan’s financial problems could mean that they cash in on the Cameroon international.

Goldbridge took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to react to the rumours about Manchester United making a move for Onana. The United Stand presenter admitted he would prefer the club to sign Onana over Costa, claiming that the former is box office when on the ball under pressure.

“I'd prefer Onana over Costa. Mainly because he's just box office to watch when he's got the ball under pressure.”

Who is Andre Onana?

Onana is a player who Ten Hag knows well, with the former making 145 appearances under the manager at Ajax. The 27-year-old moved to Milan last summer on a free transfer and made 41 appearances during the 2022/23 season, conceding just 36 goals and keeping 19 clean sheets.

Goldbridge’s point of Onana’s ability with the ball at his feet can be backed up by recent comments from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who hailed the shot-stopper’s ability on the ball following the Champions League final.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

De Gea made a number of errors that led to a goal last season, some of which came when playing out from the back, so a move for someone like Onana could be a smart move, and by the looks of it, is one to watch.