It may only be a few weeks into the new Premier League season but already Manchester United are proving themselves to be in a mess.

No one knows whether the Glazers are coming or going while Jadon Sancho is now at a war of words with Erik ten Hag on social media over his place in the team.

That would cause a stir even at the best of times, let alone a matter of hours after a gut-wrenching defeat to one of your rivals, Arsenal.

The feeling at Old Trafford could have been a great deal different had a few key moments gone their way.

Alejandro Garnacho's dart towards the penalty area with two minutes of normal time remaining should have won them the game. Indeed, it looked as though it had once he'd slotted the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Yet, the dreaded VAR ruled it out for offside before two late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus saw proceedings at the Emirates end 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

The blame could be pointed in the direction of many on the away team on Sunday, namely the likes of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire who were rather fed to the wolves during their late cameos. That said, Anthony Martial should also be asked questions of after another sorry display in attack.

How many goals has Anthony Martial scored for Man United?

When the Frenchman arrived in the Premier League all the way back in 2015, great things were expected.

So much was hoped, in fact, that a Ballon d'Or clause was woven into the agreement with Monaco over his transfer to United.

Like his immense potential, however, that is unlikely to be met.

Martial's record @ Man United Games Goals Erik ten Hag 32 9 Ralf Rangnick 1 0 Michael Carrick 2 0 Jose Mourinho 106 27 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 111 35 Louis van Gaal 49 17

Stats via Transfermarkt.

At the age of 27, Martial is supposedly now in his prime but has never looked as though he'll be a huge success at the club. The very fact he was loaned to Sevilla for a short stint last year shows that not many rate him.

As a result, the idea of the £250k-per-week forward playing up top at the Emirates didn't bode well from minute one.

In fact, his display showed why Sancho has every right to be angry over his current alienation from the squad. Indeed, is is rather damning if you can't even get in the squad over a player with just 11 goals in the last two years.

How did Martial perform against Arsenal?

The attacker's performance was aptly summed up by just how lively Rasmus Hojlund looked on debut.

Thrown into the game at Martial's expense in the 67th minute, he immediately gave Ten Hag's side a better focal point. Hustling and bustling his way to get on the end of every ball, he gave Gabriel more of a run for his money than the former Monaco man did in over an hour.

Although he completed all 11 of his passes, the fact the France international only managed 18 touches - one every six minutes - said it all.

That was fewer times than both goalkeepers, Aaron Ramsdale (28) and Andre Onana (56), while both stoppers registered more passes too.

Martial's game in numbers vs Arsenal 18 touches 11 passes 1 shot 2/5 duels won 0 dribble attempts

Stats via Sofascore.

Martial certainly cut an isolated figure, managing just one shot in the entire game, while winning only two of his five duels.

Battered and bruised by both Gabriel and William Saliba, it was an afternoon to forget for a player who once promised so much.

He used to the Hojlund-like figure that United pinned their hopes on but it would not be a surprise if the Norwegian soon leap-frogs him in the pecking order.

Judging by his cameo on Sunday, one where he looked to run the channels and spin in behind, Martial could find himself benched once the international break finishes.

Slammed for his "anonymity" by MEN's Samuel Luckhurst and dubbed a "passenger" by broadcaster Harry Symeou, there really is no better way to describe his impact in north London last weekend.

Nothing much happened for Martial in a game that rather summed up his topsy-turvy stint in English football.

If United weren't so short of options at centre-forward, his career under Ten Hag would surely have been spent. Either way, he simply cannot be a reliable option anymore for the Dutch manager.