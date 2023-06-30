Manchester United have reached a £60m agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Is Mason Mount signing for Man United?

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Mount in recent weeks, with an approach first made at the beginning of the month.

Personal terms were quickly agreed between United and Mount, however, shaking hands on a transfer fee with their Premier League rivals has proven to be complicated for the England international, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next year.

An opening £40m offer was turned down by the Blues in recent weeks, as was an improved £50m bid. A third offer worth £55m remained on the table in recent days, however, and an agreement has now finally been reached.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 24 hours to share a breakthrough when it came to Mount and a move to Manchester. The transfer expert said that an agreement has now been reached following face-to-face talks between the two sides.

“Manchester United agree £60m package deal for Mason Mount with Chelsea — it’s done, here we go!

“Personal terms agreed weeks ago and face to face talks between clubs made it clear: the agreement is done. Mount becomes Utd player — they NEVER left the race.”

How much will Mason Mount earn at Man United?

Romano stated that personal terms have already been agreed on, and it looks as if Mount will get a huge pay rise from his current £80,000-a-week salary. Reports have suggested that the player will pocket £250,000-a-week at Old Trafford, although that could rise to £300,000-a-week with bonuses.

Dubbed a "mad player" by Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand, Mount will arrive at Old Trafford and provide manager Erik ten Hag with a versatile midfield option.

Still just 24 years of age, Mount can play as an attacking, central or left midfielder. He’s also made 129 appearances in the Premier League and has turned out on 36 occasions for England so will add experience to United’s midfield.

Mount has shown that he can shine in all midfield aspects. As per FBref, the player ranks in the top 7% for midfielders when it comes to progressive passes, the top 1% for shots blocked and the top 15% for passes into the final third, so Ten Hag may see him as the ideal addition to potentially play alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, occupying a box-to-box role.