Manchester United have reached an impasse in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to a new update from Sky Sports.

Is Mason Mount joining Man United?

Man United have now made multiple offers for Mount, with their most recent bid being worth £55m, however, Chelsea are demanding £65m to part with the midfielder, despite the fact he has just one year left on his contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are unwilling to match the Blues' asking price, however, the "door remains open" to do a deal if the Englishman's current employers are willing to accept the £55m offer, which they believe is "fair".

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now offered a fresh update on United's pursuit of the 24-year-old, saying:

"Interesting developments in Manchester United's pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. We understand that United are now refocusing on other targets as there is what's been described as an impasse in their pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

"It's not a case of Manchester United pulling out of a deal for Mason Mount, we are told that their latest offer, worth £55m, which was of course £50m guaranteed payment plus £5m in performance-related add-ons, that remains on the table, and that bid was rejected by Chelsea last night."

Sheth goes on to add that United retain an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, among a number of other players.

Will Mount leave Chelsea?

Chelsea are certainly driving a hard bargain, given that the England international has just one year remaining on his contract, meaning they risk losing him for free next summer if they fail to offload him.

The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the central midfielder, however, they should not be held to ransom by Chelsea, and it is a wise move to refocus on other targets if the Londoners are unwilling to accept a reasonable bid.

Caicedo could be a solid alternative option to the Chelsea star, but it must be noted they are two very different types of players, with the Brighton midfielder specialising defensively, ranking in the 89th percentile for interceptions per 90 over the past year.

Mount has most commonly played in a more advanced midfield role throughout his career, however, his 2022-23 campaign was very disappointing, scoring just three goals in all competitions, which is even more reason why United should not pay over the odds.