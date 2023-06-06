Manchester United are "pushing" to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Plettenberg has recently confirmed that Man United are "monitoring" Leon Goretzka's situation at Bayern Munich, ahead of a potential summer swoop, however the midfielder has made it clear that he wants to stay with the German club.

As such, the Red Devils may continue to pursue other targets, including Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, who they have recently shown a "serious" interest in, and Mount, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting he is "keen" to move to Old Trafford.

Journalist James Ducker recently claimed that United are set to make a £50m bid for the 24-year-old, with the Blues set to demand even more, however a more recent update indicates that a deal could be done for cheaper.

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg confirmed that Erik ten Hag has set his sights on the Englishman, while he also offered some clarity on the price Man United can expect to pay.

The Sky Sports reporter said: "Been told MUFC is pushing a lot! Ten Hag and the bosses share the same opinion about him: They definitely want him! Within the club all are convinced of him.

"Understand he will decide between ManUtd or Liverpool. Price valuation at this stage: €45-50m with bonuses included."

Will Man United sign Mason Mount?

The Red Devils are set to do battle with their bitter rivals for the England international, and one potential advantage they have is that Champions League football is on offer at Old Trafford next season, while Liverpool had to settle for the Europa League.

As such, a move to Man United is surely a very attractive proposition for the Chelsea star, and there is evidence he would be a quality addition to the squad, particularly if he is available for just €45m - €50m (£38m - £43m).

Hailed as "exceptional" by former Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel, the maestro is very astute defensively for an advanced midfielder, ranking in the 87th percentile for tackles completed per 90 over the past year.

While the midfielder's form dipped in the Premier League last season, scoring just three goals, he has previously proven himself as a real threat on the front foot, amassing more goal contributions than any other Chelsea player in the 2021-22 campaign.

Mount would be a solid addition to Ten Hag's squad, and it is promising news that he could be available for less than previous reports suggested.