Manchester United have had a £40m offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount rejected, according to Sky Sports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Mount?

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the England international in recent weeks, with Mount entering the final 12 months of his Stamford Bridge contract.

Reports suggested at the beginning of the month that personal terms were agreed between United and the player ahead of an Old Trafford transfer, with United making an approach days later.

However, United’s Premier League rivals have set a whopping £70m transfer valuation on Mount’s shoulders, but that hasn’t stopped the Red Devils making a big money offer below that asking price.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have made a £40m offer for Mount which has been "immediately rejected". There is a feeling that Mount wants to make the move to join Erik ten Hag’s side, however, there is a gap in valuations and United would be willing to walk away from a deal if a fee cannot be agreed.

How much is Mason Mount worth?

Chelsea have placed a £70m price tag on Mount, however, his Transfermarkt valuation stands at €65m (£55m). Meanwhile, Football Transfers have his value at €68.9m (£58.9m), and due to his contract situation, a £70m asking price seems high.

Should United and Chelsea reach an agreement, though, Mount, on £80,000-a-week, could be a shrewd addition. Dubbed a "mad player" by Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand, Mount is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also play in a deeper role so could provide competition to Bruno Fernandes.

Sky Sports’ Paul Merson can’t believe that Mount could be leaving the Blues, so their loss could be United’s gain in the long run.

"I cannot believe Chelsea are letting Mason Mount go. We saw it last season with Antonio Rudiger, who was outstanding and one of the best defenders at the club. He asked for more money and they didn't give him it and then they buy Kalidou Koulibaly for £33m on a four-year contract which works out as more money than what they'd give Rudiger.

"Now they're doing it with Mount. He's one of their own, he hasn't had a very good season but they're judging it just on one season. The year before he was Chelsea's best player. He was one of the first names on the teamsheet for England. Now they're letting him go. It's mind-blowing.”

A move could still be one to keep an eye on, but with an agreement over a fee proving to be tricky, United may end up putting a move on hold for now.