Manchester United are now keeping a close eye on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic for a summer transfer swoop, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Which midfielders could Man United sign this summer?

Man United are on the lookout for a new central midfielder, with Fabrizio Romano recently claiming a new option in the engine room will be one of Erik ten Hag's priorities in the summer, and they are interested in signing West Ham captain Declan Rice.

However, the 24-year-old will not come cheap, with the same report claiming the Hammers are set to demand £120m, which means the Red Devils could look at other players, including Fulham's Joao Palhinha, as well as Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

According to a report from the Guardian, Chelsea are resigned to losing Kovacic this summer, with both Manchester clubs and Bayern Munich interested in his signature, and Football Insider have now provided a new update on United's pursuit.

Ten Hag is said to keeping a close eye on the £100k-per-week midfielder, with it now emerging that talks have broken down regarding a new contract at Stamford Bridge, despite the club's hierarchy being keen to tie him down to a new deal.

The Red Devils are following the situation, with the door now open for a move to Old Trafford, and they are keeping a close eye on whether a deal can be struck for the Croatian.

As the 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Blues, his current club may be forced to reduce their asking price, to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Should Man United sign Mateo Kovacic?

The prospect of signing the Croatia international is unlikely to excite United fans as much as bringing in someone like Rice, but he has proven himself at Premier League level with Chelsea over a number of years, making 140 top flight appearances.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by members of the media, the maestro is a forward-thinking player, with a good eye for picking out his teammates, given that he ranks highly for progressive passes and passes attempted per 90 over the past year.

That said, the Austria-born midfielder is not the most prolific in front of goal, registering just three goal contributions in the league this season, while his defensive attributes also leave a lot to be desired.

Given that he is an experienced Premier League player, Kovacic could be a decent back-up option for Man United, but Ten Hag undoubtedly needs to bring in someone better to compete for a regular place in the starting XI.