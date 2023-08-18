The summer transfer window slams shut at the start of next month and a number of Manchester United players have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford ahead of the deadline.

Who could leave Manchester United this summer?

England international Harry Maguire appeared to be on his way to West Ham United after the Hammers agreed a £30m deal for his services. However, that prospective move fell through as he opted against discussing personal terms with the Premier League side.

Scottish central midfielder Scott McTominay is another player who has been the subject of interest from David Moyes as the Red Devils have rejected an offer of £30m from the London-based outfit.

United were reportedly not planning to cash in on the academy graduate but have considered possible replacements for the Scotland international should they opt to cash in on him.

Who could replace Scott McTominay for Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag could replace the 26-year-old brute with a big upgrade by securing a deal to sign reported transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who paid €80m (£68m) for his signature only back in June 2022.

The France international enjoyed a terrific debut campaign with Carlo Ancelotti's side as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 across 33 LaLiga outings, which would only have placed him behind Bruno Fernandes (7.56) and Casemiro (7.21) within the United squad last term.

McTominay, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.70 across 24 Premier League appearances for the club, which was the 20th-best score for the team.

This indicates that the former AS Monaco star, who was once described as "pure gold" by scout Jacek Kulig, has the potential to be an outstanding performer for the Red Devils and produce greater performances than the Scotsman week-in-week-out.

Tchouameni caught the eye with his sublime defensive contributions in LaLiga as the 23-year-old machine made 3.4 tackles and interceptions per match and won 66% of his individual duels last season, as per Sofascore.

Whereas, McTominay made 1.9 tackles and interceptions per outing and came out on top in 52% of his battles in the middle of the park, as per Sofascore.

Only Casemiro (4.4) made more defensive interventions per clash for United than the Real Madrid enforcer made for his side, which suggests that he could be an excellent option off the ball for Ten Hag.

The £207k-per-week metronome is also a superbly reliable player in possession.

Over the last 365 days, the French talent ranks within the top 1% of his positional peers among the top five divisions in Europe with a pass completion rate of 92.8%.

This means that Tchouameni is one of the best midfielders on the continent at retaining the ball by finding a teammate, which suggests that he is press resistant and able to play out from the back under pressure.

Whereas, McTominay completed 82.4% of his attempted passes during that period and ranks in the bottom 49%.

This suggests that the West Ham target does not offer the same level of reliability in possession as he gifts the ball away more frequently.

Therefore, Ten Hag could land a significant upgrade on the 6 foot 4 titan by signing Tchouameni as the France international could provide more quality on and off the ball whilst delivering better performances on a consistent basis.