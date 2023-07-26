Manchester United "remain keen" on signing Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, who could be targeted as an alternative option to Rasmus Hojlund, according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Hojlund remains a transfer target for Man United, with Erik ten Hag confirming the club have made "progress" in their pursuit of a new striker, however they are unwilling to fork out more than £60m for the Atalanta striker.

The Red Devils are working under strict financial constraints, and talks are currently being held over Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, however they are unlikely to wrestle with Bayern Munich over Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Kane is the striker that Ten Hag would most like to sign, however the same report mentions that the United boss has a "firm interest" in Kudus, and Bailey has now offered another update on the ongoing pursuit of the Ghanaian.

Taking to Twitter, the transfer insider has now said: "Chelsea discussing personal terms with Ajax's Mohammed Kudus but no bids yet and they are not only interested party as Manchester United remain keen and Arsenal are also keeping close tabs on the situation too."

In the extended report for 90min, Bailey claims that Ten Hag is open to a reunion with his former player, as he is seen as a viable alternative to Hojlund, with United currently focussing on signing the Denmark international.

There has also been a suggestion that the Ajax star could even be brought in alongside Hojlund, as signing two strikers remains on the agenda and Kudus can also play deeper, so they are keeping informed of his situation.

Given that Chelsea have already made a move for the 22-year-old, Man United may have to move swiftly if they are to win the race for his signature, however they do have the advantage of having Champions League football on offer next season,

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

Ten Hag will know all about the £11k-per-week forward's qualities, having spent time working with him at Ajax, and one of his key attributes is his versatility, commonly playing at central midfield, right-wing and striker throughout his career so far.

The forward has been praised by teammate Steven Berghuis, who has lauded him as "unpredictable", and he scored 11 league goals for Ajax last season, as well as four in the Champions League.

In his most recent 50 matches, the Ghana international has only played at striker 11 times, so his goal-scoring record is very impressive, however Man United may be keen on signing a more out-and-out striker.

Hojlund has played at striker 89 times, including matches at youth level, weighing in with 42 goals and 13 assists during that time, with football scout Jacek Kulig describing him as an "absolute monster in the making."

As such, the Atalanta star should remain Man United's priority target, however Kudus could still be an excellent addition to the squad, given his versatility, and it is exciting news that the Red Devils could pursue both players.