Manchester United are plotting a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to a recent report from The Telegraph.

Who is signing for Man United?

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Man United are "pushing" to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, with Erik ten Hag giving the green light, however rivals Liverpool are also interested in signing the 24-year-old.

As such, the Red Devils could reignite their interest in Caicedo, having been linked with the Brighton star back in May, with The Telegraph now reporting they are one of a number of Premier League clubs currently plotting moves.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also named as potential suitors for the Ecuadorian, while Liverpool could also enter the race, depending on the finances involved, having already swooped for his teammate, Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton are demanding more than £70m to part with the midfielder, with interest in his signature now beginning to intensify, having rejected a bid of £70m from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Although they were unwilling to part with the 21-year-old in the previous window, Brighton are willing to let him leave in the coming weeks, having sealed qualification for next season's Europa League.

Who will Moises Caicedo sign for?

According to a report from Ecuadorian news outlet Teradeportes, the youngster "dreams" of playing in the Champions League, which means Man United could have an advantage over the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

However, the same report details the central midfielder has already "agreed personal terms" with Arsenal, viewing a move to the Emirates Stadium as his "priority" this summer, so the Red Devils have a lot of ground to make up on the Gunners.

Should United manage to tempt the Ecuador international into a move to Old Trafford, there is plenty of evidence he could be an excellent signing, having been hailed as "unbelievable" by members of the media last season.

The most impressive aspects of the starlet's game are his defensive attributes, ranking in the 89th percentile for interceptions, and in the 87th percentile for tackles per 90 over the course of the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Caicedo could be a solid signing for Man United, perhaps as a long-term heir for Casemiro, who is now 31-years-old, however Ten Hag's priority is a striker, so it may be unwise to spend a significant amount of the budget on a defensive midfielder.